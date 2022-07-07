Quentin Davis died Tuesday at age 79, lived in Union, served as Cincinnati Economic Development Director















Quentin Davis died peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice on July 05, 2022, with family present.

Davis was born January 19, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Eugene and Ruth Davis. Both parents and his sister Kay Coffin preceded him in death.

He was married to Ardith H. Davis, of Pikeville, KY. since 1987. Theirs was a blended family, with Quentin’s two daughters, Monica (Dmitri) Starovic of Nacogdoches TX, and Jesica Davis of Chicago, IL, and stepfather to David (Brandie) Reynolds, Phoenix AZ, and John (Jodi) Reynolds of Mason, OH. Between them, Ardith and Quentin have 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Ardith and Quentin divided their time between their homes in Fort Myers, FL. and Union, KY.

Quentin graduated from Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) with a BA and MA in Political Science in 1966 and 1967. Quentin taught political science at West Liberty State College, West Liberty, WV, Ball State University, Muncie, IN and University of Southern Indiana, Evansville, IN.

In 1980, he started a new and parallel career in government. He was the Executive Director of Metropolitan Development in Evansville, IN until 1986; he was Assistant City Manager for Development for Peoria, IL through 1991, and then the Director of Economic Development for Cincinnati, OH until 1993.

In 1993 he used his background in teaching statistics and municipal development to begin consulting doing feasibility assessment and strategic planning, with involvement in 25 states and 12 countries on well over 200 projects.

He spent the last five years before retirement as Church Administrator for Immanuel United Methodist Church, Lakeside Park, KY. During his professional career, he served on numerous commissions, nonprofit boards, and various community committees. He was involved with the Methodist Churches in Lakeside Park, KY. and Fort Myers, FL, serving on various committees and task forces. Quentin was also involved in Kentucky Annual Conference committees.

Quentin enjoyed sailing, travel, and reading. Ardith and Quentin have visited over 50 countries as well as most of the states of the United States.

Celebration services will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church, Lakeside Park, KY July 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be at Immanuel from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Wesley Village Retirement Community, Wilmore KY, Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, KY, or to Immanuel United Methodist Church, Lakeside Park, KY for missions.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/louisville-cremation for the Davis family.