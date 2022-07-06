Purple People Bridge 150th anniversary summer series continues Thursday with Red, White and Brew















Red, White and Brew, the second event of Purple People Bridge 150th anniversary summer series, is this Thursday, July 7 on The Purple People Bridge from 5-9 p.m.

The Purple People Bridge turned 150 this year and to celebrate this historic milestone, the bridge is hosting a series of events throughout the summer. Red White and Brew will highlight local breweries from both Kentucky and Ohio. Guests will have the opportunity to take in the beautiful views from the bridge while enjoying beer from local breweries.

The following breweries are participating:

There is no ticket purchase necessary, attendance is free. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase samples and drinks. The event will also feature arts and crafts vendors along with food trucks.

Red White and Brew is presented by the Cincy Region, meetNKY, Visit Cincy along with B-105 as the featured media sponsor. All sales from the event will go to preserving and maintaining the Purple People Bridge. As a private non-profit company, the Newport Southbank Bridge Company owns and manages the popular Purple People Bridge and is funded solely by event rental or sign rental on the bridge.

There will be one more event in the summer series to celebrate the Purple People Bridge’s 150th Anniversary. The Back Roads Wine Festival will be held 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 with a similar concept, featuring local wineries from both Kentucky and Ohio. More information about this event will be released in the coming weeks.

The 150th Anniversary summer series will lead to the Purple People Bridge’s annual fundraiser, Boom on the Bridge, during Riverfest on Labor Day. The fundraiser is a unique opportunity to experience the Western & Southern/ WEBN Fireworks up close from the best view in town – on the Purple People Bridge.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, drinks, and parking. All proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to preserving, maintaining, and painting the iconic historic landmark. For more information and tickets to Boom on the Bridge, visit www.eventbrite.com/Boom-on-the-Bridge.

Newport Southbank Bridge Company