Protective Life Corporation earns workplace culture certification from Great Place to Work















Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., has achieved a workplace culture certification by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Protective. This year, 89% of its survey respondents stated that Protective is a great place to work, compared to the average U.S. company score of 57%.

“Receiving the Great Place to Work designation reflects the positive impact of living our shared values and affirms our core belief that, together, we create possibilities for our teammates, customers and communities,” said Protective’s EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Wendy Evesque. “We celebrate and support every individual’s way of being a protector and realize everyone’s perspective and experience helps us grow stronger as a company. Employee experience and engagement is a core part of Protective’s business goals and objectives, so it is extremely gratifying to see our efforts aligned with these results.”



Protective offers competitive benefits that support work-life balance, including paid parental leave, adoption assistance, leadership development opportunities, flexible work arrangements, tuition reimbursement, a 401(k) with an employer match and pension plan funded by the company, among others. Protective also remains committed to being a sustainable company, as evidenced by its 115-year history. Through its focus on key topics like education, health and food security, the company supports the welfare and quality of life of local communities while providing employees an opportunity to make an impact in their careers and in the world.

Protective Life Corp. relocate its core site in the Greater Cincinnati region to RiverCenter Towers in downtown Covington last year.

The new location positions Protective Life for long-term employee and business growth. The initial move to RiverCenter Towers brought approximately 100 well-paying jobs to Kentucky in 2021. As the company grows over the next decade, leaders expect to more than double that employee count.

Protective Life planned a $17.1 million investment to lease and retrofit 67,000 square feet in Technology Tower I of Covington’s RiverCenter. The office will be a core site to support Protective Life’s business nationally and complement its headquarters in Birmingham, Ala.

The Kentucky location provides the company with premier facilities with adjoining training, hotel, and conference space, along with signage visibility from downtown Cincinnati, air and vehicle traffic.