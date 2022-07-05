Prep Sports Notebook: Volleyball team places second in gold medal bracket at junior national tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A volleyball team comprised of players from six area high schools placed second in the gold medal bracket of the 17-under age group at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Indianapolis.

The NKY Volleyball Club Tsunami won eight consecutive matches in pool play to earn a berth in the gold medal bracket on Monday. After winning three-set matches in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, Tsunami lost a three-setter to Iowa Select, 23-25, 25-16, 15-5, in the title match to finish the tournament with a 10-1 record.

Seven of the nine girls on coach Mike Bryant’s Tsunami roster played on Northern Kentucky high school teams last fall.

The list includes Kayla Hostetler, Ava Jacobs, Peyton Mast and Sydney Nolan of Notre Dame, Maya Hunt of Holy Cross, Calah Jackson of Covington Latin and Chloe Fortner of Cooper.

The Tsunami players from Ohio high schools are Ava Siefke of St. Ursula and Courtney Stava of Centerville.

The NKY Volleyball Club had 16 teams in seven age groups qualify for the Junior National Championships. One team reached the gold medal semifinals in the 12-under age group and another reached the gold medal quarterfinals in the 16-under age group.

The 16-under team roster includes Elizabeth Tabeling and Alivia Skidmore of St. Henry, Julia Hunt of Holy Cross, Lilly Hamburg of Conner, Macy Lentz of Notre Dame, Abby Yoder and Sydney Barrett of Kings, Lilly Gillespie of Turpin and Kaleigh Frietch of St. Ursula.

Skidmore was one of the leading hitters in last year’s Kentucky high school state volleyball tournament. She had 41 kills in 10 sets for St. Henry’s state championship team.

Basketball camp features players on state championship team

Two former Ryle girls basketball teammates who were NCAA Division I recruits will be the guest speakers at a girls basketball camp on Sunday, July 17 at Griffin Elite Sports in Crescent Springs.

Maddie Scherr and Lauren Schwartz, the top two scorers on Ryle’s 2019 Kentucky state championship team, will talk about the steps they took during their successful careers.

Schwartz was recruited by Rice University and she is now a member of the University of Washington women’s team. Last season, she averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Huskies.

Scherr, the 2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball, played two seasons at the University of Oregon before transferring to the University of Kentucky in May. Last season, she averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The camp will be 8 a.m. to noon on July 17. Fee is $65 for girls ages 6-18, who will be divided into age groups. For registration info, go to griffinelite.com/events.

CovCath grad receives basketball team’s student-athlete award

Covington Catholic graduate Cole VonHandorf was named student-athlete of the year in men’s basketball at Fairmont State University in West Virginia after his senior season.

VonHandorf was a four-year starter and three-year team captain. who played in 140 games. He averaged 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in his final season when the Falcons posted a 23-8 record. He finished his career with 1,747 points and ranks among the team’s top 10 in 3-point goals with 172.

VonHandorf graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration with high honors.