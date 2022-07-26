Prep Sports Notebook: Simon Kenton girls soccer team impresses new coach in early preseason games















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

One of the major coaching changes in Northern Kentucky high school sports during the summer was Hillary Johnson taking charge of the Simon Kenton girls soccer program that had won five of the last seven 8th Region championships.

One week after preseason practice started, the Pioneers impressed their new coach by getting two wins and one tie against other high school teams at the Bluegrass State Games on Saturday and Sunday in Lexington.

“I thought we had a really successful weekend,” Johnson said. “All of the players are very intelligent and coachable kids and that’s why the transition (to a new coach) has been easy.”

Simon Kenton’s head coach for the last seven seasons was Rob Zoeller, who compiled a 111-46-5 record that included a 4-5 mark in playoff games. He took the Pioneers to the state semifinals in 2016.

In May, Zoeller announced that he was leaving Simon Kenton and returning to Elizabethtown, where he was girls soccer coach two previous times. Johnson, who was Newport Central Catholic’s head coach the last five years, was hired to replace Zoeller in June.

The Pioneers posted a 9-10-3 record last season and the top three scorers graduated. But five different players scored goals in three games last weekend with freshmen putting three balls into the net.

“While we have a lot of talent returning, we also have a lot of freshman and sophomores who are going to contribute greatly,” Johnson said. “We did a great job of getting everybody good playing time, playing different formations and playing people in different positions. And that’s the best part of the Bluegrass State Games, having the ability to do that.”

Simon Kenton has two preseason games remaining before the Aug. 8 season opener at South Oldham, last year’s 8th Region champion and state runner-up. With a strong performance in that game, the Pioneers will show that they’re playoff contenders again.

“With the talent on this team, a region championship is very much a possibility and we want to make that happen,” Johnson said. “I think they have a renewed motivation to get back to that region championship and the state tournament.”

Soccerama preseason scrimmage games for Northern Kentucky boys teams will be played Wednesday through Saturday at Dixie Heights High School. Tickets are available online at gofan. Girls teams have Soccerama scrimmage games scheduled for Aug. 5-6 at Beechwood High School. Tickets are being sold on eventlink.com.

Five high school volleyball players named to all-national teams

Five local players were named to Junior Volleyball Association All-National Teams in three age divisions and they will receive awards at 3 p.m. Thursday during a presentation to be steamed online by jvavolleyball.org.

The annual awards recognize the top female players in the 15 to 18 age divisions who competed for JVA member clubs during the 2022 indoor season. The award-winners are listed by the years they graduate from high school.

The Class of 2022 list includes outside hitters Taylor Preston of St. Henry and Lucy Trump of Ryle. Preston played the indoor season for NKYVC and will be a freshman at the University of Oklahoma. Trump was a member of Tri-State Elite and will continue her career at the University of Notre Dame.

The NKYVC players named to the Class of 2024 all-national team are middle blocker Julia Hunt of Holy Cross and libero Elizabeth Tabeling of St. Henry. Their team reached the gold bracket quarterfinals in the 16-under division at the Junior National Championships in July.

Another NKYVC player — libero Julia Grace — was a Class of 2025 all-national selection for the indoor club season. She’s going into her sophomore year at Notre Dame Academy.

Local players on softball team that won pair of tournament titles

The Smash House fast-pitch softball team that includes players from seven Northern Kentucky high schools won championship trophies in the last two tournaments on its summer schedule.

Smash House went 8-0 in the 16-under tournament at the Music City World Series in Nashville, Tenn. In the final inning of the championship game, a two-run double by Ella Steczynski of Dixie Heights gave Smash House a 9-7 win over Top Gun of St. Louis.

Smash House was also named co-champion in the 16-under division at the Midwest Elite Showcase in Marion, Ohio. After winning four games to reach the championship final, Smash House shared the title with Ohio Lazers because the title game between the two team could not be played.

The other local players on the Smash House roster were Taylor Ingram of Dixie Heights, Brooke Shewmaker of Brossart, Landrey Dance and Emilie Young of Simon Kenton, Avery Parsons of Ryle and Harper Kinman of Boone County.

Their teammates included Kylie Rayburn of Grant County, Lily Roberts of Hancock County, Kim Perkins of Bullitt East and Haley Johnson of Bethel-Tate (Ohio).

Holy Cross graduate begins NFL training camp with Detroit Lions

Holy Cross graduate Derrick Barnes begins training camp with the Detroit Lions on Friday as one of 14 players competing for roster spots at the linebacker positions.

As a rookie linebacker last season, Barnes played in 17 games, including six as a starter. He made 67 tackles (36 solo, 25 assisted) with two quarterback sacks and two pass deflections. His best game was against the Cincinnati Bengals when he had nine stops.

Lions linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard has been working with Barnes to improve his pass coverage. The coach said, “He’s done everything and more that I have asked. He has completely bought in.”

Barnes was named first-team all-state after his senior season at Holy Cross. He went on to play at Purdue University and was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.