Point/ARC Block Party celebrates 50th anniversary Aug. 5 with food, games, music and more















By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Fun and Games. Food and Drink. And no traffic.

It’s the 50th Anniversary Point/Arc Block Party – and it’s set for Friday, August 5 from 4-9 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured from Washington to Pike Streets, and Madison Avenue and Pike.

“We’re expecting a tremendous day, as well as a large turnout from the community,” said Judi Gerding, the 83-year-old Founder and current President of the non-profit organization based in Covington.

She’s especially pleased with the support from the City of Covington and the local merchants who have, as she says, “stepped-up” with prizes and gifts for those attending the affair.

Entertainment will be handled by DJ Brody Flynn, who claims to be a, “Purveyor of positive vibes and good times.”

Brody grew up listening to country music with his family, but it wasn’t until he became the manager of his high school football team that he fell in love with music. Now Brody helps other people get moving at dances, dinners and parties in Greater Cincinnati.

The popular Jon Jon – afternoon radio personality on iHeart Media’s KISS 107 (107.1FM) will broadcast live from 2-6 p.m. the day of the event.

Food will be aplenty with Gold Star Chili, as well as grilled burgers, metts and brats.

Soft-serve ice-cream will be available at The Point’s, Perk Coffee Shop –one of four social enterprises the organization operates.

Games-of-Chance, raffles, Beer-Pong and tours of the facility will be made available as well.

“We’re opening our doors to the public,” said Brandon Releford, Executive Director of the ZEC – Zembrodt Education Center. “We want the public to see what we do with our students on a daily bases. We’ll have a day-long tape to view in our classrooms to show the success we’ve had, as well as the work we offer and accomplish.”

Gerding was thrilled with the local sponsors that helped to make the live radio broadcast a reality.

“Our neighbors Braxton Brewing Company, The Northern Kentucky Community Action Committee, Bilz Insurance, Duke Energy, Republic Bank, and how can we forget John F. Barrett, Chairman, President and CEO of Western & Southern Financial Group,” she said. “They all deserve a tremendous thank-you.”

For Judi Gerding, it has been a personal journey to foster a better life for her son, Steve, and other individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (known as I/DD).

At a young age, Steve was diagnosed with Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome. In 1972, three parent groups united to form an advocacy group to assist their loved ones diagnosed with intellectual developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Today, that group has evolved into a holistic agency with a wide range of around-the-clock programs.

“Our history of filling in the gaps, by creating integrated programs gives individuals with I/DD the opportunity to become contributing and inclusive members of our community and provides the self-esteem and pride we all seek,” she said.

