Northern Kentucky Young Professionals announce winners of 2022 Next Generation Leader Awards















The 2022 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners have been announced – and the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) are celebrating their accomplishments as they look toward building a brighter future for the region.

The NGLAs salute and applaud YPs ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have celebrated talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA Finalists and Award recipients are making throughout the region.

Recognized during an event at the Newport Aquarium, each of this year’s winners were chosen from a large group of regional applicants. The applications were then reviewed and narrowed down by a panel of judges to a group of 21 finalists in seven categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.

“Since the inception of this event, over 100 community and business leaders have been honored as NGLA award winners,” said John Enzweiler, CFP and NKYP chair. “Each year, this event is a wonderful reminder that our region is in good hands with the young professional leaders playing critical roles to make our region one of the hottest spots for talent in the U.S.”

The 2022 NGLA winners in each category are:

• Education : Hannah Edelen, Holmes Middle School • Entrepreneurship : Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings (Arlinghaus Electric, Beaumont Building Group, BBG Concrete, Cru Cutters Landscape Services, Landworx Excavation, Kramer Pools) • Medical & Healthcare Services : Christina Schreiner Spille, Faith Community Pharmacy • Professional Services : Michelle E. Reid, Strauss Troy Co., LPA • Public Relations, Media and Marketing : Cara Brooks, Duke Energy • Public Service and Community Based Organizations : Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund • Skilled Trades & Technology : Madison Smith, Fifth Third Bank

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Wonda Winkler, president and CEO of Brighton Center, Inc. and Brighton Properties, Inc., was presented with the 2022 NKYP Legend Award. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader that has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

“A talented, healthy workforce is one of the keys to a successful economy for our Northern Kentucky Metro region,” NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “We must work to attract and retain this talented workforce. We need everyone’s help doing this. That’s why our Next Generation of Leaders are critical to our overall success.”

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce