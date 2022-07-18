Northern Kentucky Tri-ED names Jacob Edmonds as organization’s first Business Growth Manager















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has announced Jacob Edmonds has been promoted to Business Growth Manager, a newly created role in the company.

In his new role, Edmonds will develop and deliver an economic development lead generation strategy that will attract new primary industry companies to Northern Kentucky. This position directs business expansion and attraction efforts through a targeted industry approach with customized data analysis and prospect development spurring economic growth. He will also conduct research on opportunities for new business leads and keep up to date on economic development, business, and industry trends.

“Targeted Business Growth is one of the initiatives we are launching as a result of the success of our Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign,” said Tri-ED President & CEO Lee Crume. “As we considered the launch of this new work, Jacob’s history with Tri-ED and his expertise with the Northern Kentucky business community made him ideal for the new role.”

Edmonds will continue to play a key role on the economic development team managed by Vice President Kimberly Rossetti.

“Jacob has taken on increasing responsibility and helped launch the Target Industry Study earlier this year, tracking companies in Northern Kentucky by sector and subsector,” Rossetti said. “He will build on that work in his new role by identifying key business data to generate lead profiles that align with and support Northern Kentucky’s target industries.”

Edmonds joined Tri-ED in 2018 as Economic Development Specialist managing Tri-ED’s Sites & Buildings portal through Zoom Prospector, responses to RFIs and community data sources. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration with a specialization in Community and Economic Development from the University of Louisville and a bachelor’s in Political Science from Northern Kentucky University. He is a member of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Young Professionals Advisory Committee.

Earlier this year, Tri-ED launched the Build + Elevate NKY campaign and on July 1 began working on four key initiatives in addition to its core economic development work.

• Data-Informed Community Decision-Making

• Activate the Northern Kentucky Port Authority

• Deliver Customized Workforce Solutions

• Targeted Business Growth

Tri-ED announced in February that more than 40 companies have invested and that 66% of the $4.5 million campaign funding goal has been raised. To learn more about Build + Elevate NKY, visit be-nky.com.

In January, a Target Industry Analysis by EY found that Northern Kentucky led job creation in Kentucky from 2015 – 2020. The analysis showed significant employment growth in four target sectors: Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Life Sciences, and Supply Chain Management & Support Services. The jobs and capital expenditures announced in 2021 complement the employment growth that the region experienced from 2015 – 2019.

Since its founding in 1987, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED has led the successful relocation or expansion efforts for 746 business projects, representing more than 71,800 primary industry jobs created with a capital investment of more than $9 billion.

Tri-ED is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. The Boone, Campbell and Kenton County Fiscal Courts each appoint members to the Board of Directors.

Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation