NKY Sports Hall of Fame golf outing set for July 16, registration open to first 36 teams















Staff report

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame annual golf outing is set for Saturday, July 16 at The Kenton County Golf Course, Pioneer.

In making the announcement, Joe Brennan, President of the organization said the shot-gun start will tee-off at 7:30 a.m.

“We’ll be limited to the first 36 teams, and that’s our cut-off,” he said.

The $70 play includes 18 holes of golf, two players per-cart, beer, soda, grill sandwiches and a logo T-shirt for each participant.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place as well as for the closest pin, Brennan said.

A split-the-pot-skins entry and a raffle are optional, he said.

All proceeds from the event will support the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Interested golfers may contact: John Wenderfer: (859) 371-1260 NKSHOF