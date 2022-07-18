NKY Reentry Council presents Reentry Resource Night; partners unite to improve reentry process















On Thursday, July 28 from 5–7 p.m., the 3rd annual Reentry Resource Night will be held at Life Learning Center (20 West 18th Street Covington).

This event is sponsored by The Northern Kentucky Reentry Council whose mission is to build a strong network in Northern Kentucky committed to empowering individuals reintegrating into the community. The Northern Kentucky Reentry Council is made up or representatives from several local agencies who work together to share resources to improve the reentry process in the region.

The primary focus of Reentry Resource Night is to offer resources to individuals returning from incarceration and persons seeking recovery resources, however all are invited to attend the family-friendly, community-focused event.

Why is this event important? Studies show that 1 in 3 adults have a criminal record that may show up in

a routine background check and that adults in poverty are 3 times more likely to be arrested than those

who aren’t. In fact, 85% of the prison population has an active substance use disorder or were incarcerated for a crime involving drugs or drug use. Life Learning Center and the 50+ agency partners

at the Reentry Resource Night will address these challenges and provide resources for those who need

it most.

Reentry Resource Night will feature more than 50 nonprofit partners and social service agencies with

services including housing, education, and workforce development. A job fair featuring many local

employers will take place inside the Life Learning Center and job offers will be made on-site. An

expungement clinic, COVID-19 testing, HIV testing and Narcan training will also be available. Life

Learning Center, Brighton Center, St. Elizabeth Journey Recovery, Bright Outlook Recovery,

Brightview, Family Care Solutions, Tattoo Removal, Ink, and the Northern Kentucky Office of Drug

Control Policy are just some of the organizations who have collaborated to design and execute this

event. Life Learning Center serves as the ideal place for the event with a centralized location in the

heart of Covington and ample, free parking.

Robin Luken, Program Coordinator/Peer Support Specialist at Life Learning Center, who celebrates 13

years in recovery, says of the event, “Reentry Resource Night is a positive way to give people hope that they can recover.” She went on to say, “events like this are critical to the community. Bringing so many resources together in one place helps individuals in recovery, individuals returning from incarceration, but beyond that, it should be a fun night for adults and children.”

Robin is a member of the Don’t Do It Alone Alcoholics Anonymous group which was established over 40 years ago; it is the largest and longest established AA group in the region. She is also a house manager at Bright Outlook Recovery Sober Living house; her experience makes her a valued addition to Life Learning Center staff and to The Northern Kentucky Reentry Team.

Food will be provided by Brighton Center’s Center Table, a social enterprise catering company that

uses fresh, seasonal ingredients to create delicious food for all occasions from backyard barbecues to

business lunches and elegant celebrations. Refreshments will be provided by Master Provisions, a

distributor of resources to partner nonprofit agencies who serve people in need.

Former NFL and Super Bowl winner Rocky Boiman, will make a special guest appearance and

attendees can enjoy entertainment including live music from Sweet Revenge and a dunking booth.

Attendees should be sure to stay until 7pm as a large giveaway will close out the evening. Prizes

include a 58” smart TV, overnight stay at Holiday Inn Express (with free breakfast bar and pool), tattoo removal, oil change, four rounds of golf with golf cart, and many more items, all of which were provided by participating vendors.

This event supports the most marginalized in our community, offering them a one-stop-shop for the

resources they need to escape the cycle of poverty, allowing them to live up to their highest potential, live life more sustainably and, most importantly, maintain their long-term recovery.