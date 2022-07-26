NKY Chamber’s August 23 government forum to focus on moving the region’s commerce forward















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its next Government Forum on Tuesday, August 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newport Aquarium Riverside Room located at One Aquarium Way in Newport.

Dennis Keene, Kentucky Department for Local Government Commissioner and former District 67 State Representative, and Senator Chris McDaniel, State Senate Appropriations and Revenue Chairman and Senate standing State and Local Government committee member, will serve as panelists.

The speakers will share updates on local projects including those that were funded in the 2022 General Assembly, as well as opportunities through the Kentucky Department for Local Government stemming from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The conversation will also include a peek at what’s ahead with projects impacting the Northern Kentucky metro region and local business community in terms of broadband deployment, infrastructure, tourism and more.

“We are pleased to be able to bring Senator McDaniel and Commissioner Keene together to provide these important updates to our NKY Chamber community,” said NKY Chamber of Commerce VP of Public Affairs Tami Wilson. “We look forward to gaining exclusive insight about the projects and opportunities the Department for Local Government and our legislature are working on that continue to transform the NKY Metro region and move the business community forward.”

Tickets to Government Forum are $30 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future members, $25 for NKYP Pass Holders, and are available online at www.nkychamber.com/events. Advanced registration is required.

Title sponsors for Government Forum are Duke Energy and Fidelity Investments. The Event sponsor is St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Networking sponsor is Heritage Bank and the Host sponsor is Newport Aquarium.

