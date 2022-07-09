NKY Chamber July 12 Eggs ‘N Issues to feature representatives from Cincinnati Bengals















Representatives from the Cincinnati Bengals join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) during Eggs ‘N Issues: Cincinnati Bengals from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

The NKY Metro region enthusiastically showed its stripes last season during the Bengals’ historic playoff run which landed them the AFC North title. With “Who Dey!” chants ringing throughout the streets, the community banded together in a common cause to root on the home team.

Football fans are invited to join the NKY Chamber for a discussion of the remarkable 2021 season and to learn more about how the team plans to continue that success moving forward when football returns this fall.

“The Bengals’ playoff run last season brought out the best in our region as we collectively chanted ‘Who Dey!’ on a national stage,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We are excited to welcome back representatives from the team for a conversation about the upcoming season. We’ll talk Bengals, have some eggs and enjoy a cup of Joe!”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Cincinnati Bengals will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

