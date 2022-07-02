NKY Chamber announces 51 members of Leadership Northern Kentucky class for 10-month program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 44th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky which includes 51 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
A 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders, Leadership NKY utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, with sessions on topics including economic development, education, government, and human services, among others.
Since its inception in 1979, more than 1,400 alumni have participated in the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.
Kenneth Webb of Republic Bank is the Leadership NKY Class of 2023 Chair.
“Leadership Northern Kentucky is a unique experience that will push our community’s leaders to get out of their comfort zones and embrace diverse perspectives on the challenges and issues facing the region. One step out of the comfort zone is one step into the learning zone,” said Webb. “The 51 leaders who make up the 44th class which is a significant number both in our region and our nation’s history are about to embark on an incredible leadership journey. I’m looking forward to witnessing these individuals develop as a cohesive unit and emerge better equipped to make decisions that will move Northern Kentucky forward and promote future growth within our workforce.”
The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2023:
Paige Adams, Duke Energy Corp.
Dawna Bach, Boone County Public Library
Joe Bayer, Fedders Construction
Leanne Beck, Boone County Commonwealth Attorney
Laura Berkemeier Gossett, Life Learning Center
Sommer Bockerstette, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Jesse Brewer, Boone County Fiscal Court
Chris Brison, First Financial Bank
Bill Bromback, HGC Construction
Patrice Brooks, Kroger Co.
Ami Brown, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Danae Brown, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Chanda Calentine, City of Fort Thomas
Laurie Chambers, St Elizabeth Physicians
Rene Cheatham, Learning Grove
Jenny Collopy, The Christ Hospital Health Network
Nicole Cullum, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County
Abbey Cummins, Everything Cincy
Susan Douglas, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road
Correy Eimer, Brighton Center
Rich Elwell, CVG Airport
Jennifer Fields, Citi
Alvin Garrison, Covington Independent Public Schools
Whitney Glover, Graydon
Meghan Goth, LINK nky
Hank Heidrich, Central Bank
Joseph Hill, Adams Law, PLLC
Vanessa Hunn, Northern Kentucky University
Andy Johnston, Heritage Bank
John Keller, PNC Bank
Christina Kidwell, Local Studio 325
Krystan Krailler, Scooter Media
Cassidy Lekan, Transitions, Inc.
Megan Meyer, Gilman Partners
Cheryl Nachbauer, RCF Group
Cheri Padgett, Fifth Third Bank
Julia Pile, ParentCamp
Logan Rains, Kenton County Public Library
Todd Rohrer, C-Forward
Jenny Sand, Northern Kentucky University
Colin Smith, EGC Construction
Jason Spaulding, Turner Construction
Devon Stansbury, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED
Paul Tontillo, Gateway Community & Technical College
Justin Vogel, Thomas More University
Corey Walkup, WesBanco Bank
Molly Wheeler, Gravity Diagnostics
Jerad Whitt, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL
Michael Willenbrink, Bayer Becker, Inc.
Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber of Commerce
Brenden Zenni, Messer Construction
The Leadership NKY Class of 2023 program will kick off in August.