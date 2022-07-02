NKY Chamber announces 51 members of Leadership Northern Kentucky class for 10-month program















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 44th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky which includes 51 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

A 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders, Leadership NKY utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, with sessions on topics including economic development, education, government, and human services, among others.

Since its inception in 1979, more than 1,400 alumni have participated in the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.

Kenneth Webb of Republic Bank is the Leadership NKY Class of 2023 Chair.

“Leadership Northern Kentucky is a unique experience that will push our community’s leaders to get out of their comfort zones and embrace diverse perspectives on the challenges and issues facing the region. One step out of the comfort zone is one step into the learning zone,” said Webb. “The 51 leaders who make up the 44th class which is a significant number both in our region and our nation’s history are about to embark on an incredible leadership journey. I’m looking forward to witnessing these individuals develop as a cohesive unit and emerge better equipped to make decisions that will move Northern Kentucky forward and promote future growth within our workforce.”

The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2023:

Paige Adams, Duke Energy Corp.

Dawna Bach, Boone County Public Library

Joe Bayer, Fedders Construction

Leanne Beck, Boone County Commonwealth Attorney

Laura Berkemeier Gossett, Life Learning Center

Sommer Bockerstette, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Jesse Brewer, Boone County Fiscal Court

Chris Brison, First Financial Bank

Bill Bromback, HGC Construction

Patrice Brooks, Kroger Co.

Ami Brown, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Danae Brown, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Chanda Calentine, City of Fort Thomas

Laurie Chambers, St Elizabeth Physicians

Rene Cheatham, Learning Grove

Jenny Collopy, The Christ Hospital Health Network

Nicole Cullum, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County

Abbey Cummins, Everything Cincy

Susan Douglas, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road

Correy Eimer, Brighton Center

Rich Elwell, CVG Airport

Jennifer Fields, Citi

Alvin Garrison, Covington Independent Public Schools

Whitney Glover, Graydon

Meghan Goth, LINK nky

Hank Heidrich, Central Bank

Joseph Hill, Adams Law, PLLC

Vanessa Hunn, Northern Kentucky University

Andy Johnston, Heritage Bank

John Keller, PNC Bank

Christina Kidwell, Local Studio 325

Krystan Krailler, Scooter Media

Cassidy Lekan, Transitions, Inc.

Megan Meyer, Gilman Partners

Cheryl Nachbauer, RCF Group

Cheri Padgett, Fifth Third Bank

Julia Pile, ParentCamp

Logan Rains, Kenton County Public Library

Todd Rohrer, C-Forward

Jenny Sand, Northern Kentucky University

Colin Smith, EGC Construction

Jason Spaulding, Turner Construction

Devon Stansbury, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED

Paul Tontillo, Gateway Community & Technical College

Justin Vogel, Thomas More University

Corey Walkup, WesBanco Bank

Molly Wheeler, Gravity Diagnostics

Jerad Whitt, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

Michael Willenbrink, Bayer Becker, Inc.

Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber of Commerce

Brenden Zenni, Messer Construction

The Leadership NKY Class of 2023 program will kick off in August.