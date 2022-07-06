Newport High School student wins statewide competition with Muhammad Ali t-shirt design















Newport High School graduating senior Brandon Harris placed first in a statewide competition for a striking T-shirt design featuring a stirring quote from famed boxer and Kentucky native Muhammad Ali.

The T-shirt designed by Harris, who just graduated from Newport and plans to study pre-law at Northern Kentucky University, took first place honors at the 2022 SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skill Competition that was held April 13th through the 16th in Louisville.

Harris’ T-shirt features an outline of Ali with one of his famous quotes, “Don’t count the days, make the days count,” along with the SkillsUSA logo. The shirt also had to represent Kentucky or Louisville in the design.

“I was looking at some of the previous winners, and no one had ever used anything about Muhammad Ali,” Brandon said. “So, I thought using him would be perfect along with his motivational quote, which really captures a lot of what SkillsUSA is all about.”

SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Harris has been a student in the Newport High School Career and Technical Education Print Technology program for four years.

“The print tech program is excellent at Newport,” Harris said. “I learned to use software to make the SkillsUSA logo and design the T-shirt.”

Harris traveled to Atlanta to compete in the SkillsUSA Nationals, which were held June 20-24.

SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible America citizens.

SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.

Newport Independent Schools