Newport Central Catholic hires Luhn, Westcott as cheerleading, girls cross country coaches















Newport Central Catholic High School has annoucned the hiring of Jodi Luhn as Cheerleading Coach and Kristie Westcott as Girls Cross Country Coach.

Luhn’s coaching experience includes four years at Olean High School. While coaching, her varsity squad competed in various cheer competitions and UCA summer camps. She has 10 years of teaching experience at various elementary and middle school levels and is currently working with Fort Thomas Independent Schools.

Coach Luhn said, “I am excited and blessed to have received the opportunity to coach and continue to build and grow the cheer program at NCC.”

She resides in Cold Spring with her husband Jake, and their three children, JJ, Julia, and Johnny.

Coach Westcott is a 2010 Newport Central Catholic alum. During her time at NCC, she ran Cross Country and was a member of the Track and Field team. Upon graduation, Kristie has continued to grow personally and professionally while continuing to harbor her love for running and strength training. She spends her free time training for races with her personal strength trainer and with a running group just across the river in Oakley.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to coach the NCC Girls Cross Country team,” Westcott said. “This holds a special place in my heart and completely changed my life far beyond my high school years. It taught me mental strength, physical endurance, and leadership skills. But more importantly, it brought me a positive attitude, fun memories, and lifelong friendships. I am excited for the coaching staff to share our collective knowledge and experience with each runner that will last them a lifetime.”

“We are excited to welcome Jodi and Kristie to the NewCath family, said Newport Central Catholic Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens. “Coach Luhn and Coach Westcott are eager to get started and both want to build their programs.”

Please contact Coach Luhn at jjluhn@hotmail.com if interested in cheerleading and Coach Westcott at Kristie.westcott@gmail.com if interested in cross country.

Newport Central Catholic High School