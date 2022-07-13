NCC to hold 28th Family Fireworks Festival Sept. 4 during Western Southern/WEBN Labor Day Fireworks















Newport Central Catholic High School will hold its annual 28th Family Firewoks Festival Sunday, September 4, during the Western and Southern/WEBN Labor Day Fireworks.

Food, drinks, and games will begin at 5 p.m. and will continue until the Big Blast. No cans, bottles or coolers will be permitted.

Admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased online. Children ages six and under are free.

Limited parking passes guaranteeing a parking spot on the hill will cost $10 and are also available online. Please select handicap space if needed. There are only 25 handicap spaces available.

NCC currently has VIP Classroom Suites available. Suites can accommodate 30 and include the following amenities:

• Admission to the Festival and VIP passes for each of your guests • Exclusive access to your own VIP classroom(s), with a spectacular view of downtown Cincinnati and the WEBN Fireworks • A shared Catered Buffet among Suite Holders • Drinks iced and ready for you in your VIP Suite • 4 Parking Passes

Refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation. All proceeds from the event benefit the students of Newport Central Catholic High School.

For more information, please contact Tessy B. Krebs at 859-292-0001 ext. 528 or tkrebs@ncchs.com.

