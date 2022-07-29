National Guard, NKY first responders sent to Eastern KY to help with ‘devastating’ flooding, power outages















Flash flooding has pounded eastern Kentucky, causing devastating flooding, the full extent of which is not yet known.

The National Guard has been deployed and NKY first responders are now on the scene.

The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Teeam and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team Swift Water Resources were requested by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management/State EOC-HQ and left late last night. They made it to London and had an early morning departure to Hazard this morning.

A total of 32 members from NKY are currently deployed.

“We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said. “The situation is dynamic and ongoing, and in most places, we are not seeing receding water. In fact, in most places it has not crested yet.”

He announced late Thursday that he would be touring the flood damaged areas via helicopter today and would have more to say after that.

The full impact is not yet known, but Beshear expressed some of his expectations.

“What we’re going to see coming out of this is massive property damage. We expect a loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event that it’s going to take not months but likely years for many families to rebuild and recover.”

The Governor announced that he has ordered Kentucky National Guard units and other state agencies to participate in rescue and recovery efforts – and had this message for eastern Kentucky residents: “We are going to be there for you. We want to help.”

In addition, Beshear said three Kentucky State Parks in the area will house those people forced from their homes, Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn and Pine Mountain.

23,000 Kentuckians statewide are without power, not just in the east, according to Beshear, although they are experiencing the most outages. The state is also bringing in water to residents whose local water systems are out of service, due to the flooding

Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General Hal Lamberton said his units have been preparing for deployment since Wednesday afternoon, while others are already on scene. “We have aviation assets in the impacted area now, and we have others that are enroute.”

Beshear said counties that have already declared states of emergency as of Thursday morning include Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike, adding.

“We probably have not seen the worst of it, sadly.”

