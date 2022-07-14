Nancy Aichholz is stepping down as CEO Aviatra Accelerators; will remain until successor is named















Nancy Aichholz, CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit accelerator

devoted to women-owned businesses, announced her upcoming transition away from day-to-day operations.

Aichholz is actively involved in the organization’s search for its next president and CEO. She will remain in the role until a successor is named and their goal is to fill the administration positions by October.

“Nancy possesses a rare combination of grace, vision, leadership, passion and dedication not only for female entrepreneurs, but to the growth of our region,” said Trey Grayson, Aviatra Accelerators board member, who has worked closely with Nancy since 2018. “She fostered relationships in the start-up, government, and academic arenas, as well as key funders that have been critical to our expansion and growth not only in Cincinnati, but throughout the region.”

At the beginning of her Aviatra tenure, Aichholz established Aviatra’s headquarters in Covington. She added additional staff to the organization and led Aviatra’s rebranding effort to develop a more relevant strategy for the team.

Working with Aviatra’s Board of Directors, she successfully positioned Aviatra’s educational programming for female entrepreneurs, resulting in over 3,000 local women completing Aviatra programs. Aviatra entrepreneurs created 15,000 jobs and have a cumulative total of over a billion dollars in earned revenue.

Prior to her leadership role at Aviatra, Aichholz has her own entrepreneurial experience.

She created a gourmet cake company called NanBrands while at home raising her children, after pursuing corporate marketing roles.

Aichholz plans to return to her own entrepreneurial focus

with a new business endeavor that will be formally announced later this year.

For more about Aviatra and its female entrepreneur success stories, visit

https://aviatraaccelerators.org.