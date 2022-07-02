Ludlow Schools superintendent Mike Borchers appointed to Local Superintendents Advisory Council















Ludlow Independent Schools Superintendent Michael Borchers has been appointed at-large member of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council (LSAC).

Borchers will fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Dr. Timothy Bobrowski, superintendent of the Owsley County School District.

Borchers has served as the Ludlow Independent Schools superintendent for over a decade, beginning his tenure in February 2011. He has worked for the school district for 28 years as a math teacher, middle school principal, high school principal, and director of curriculum.

Borchers earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Northern Kentucky University, a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Cincinnati, and his superintendent certificate from Xavier University.

“I am honored that Senator (Chris) McDaniel has recommended me to be appointed to Local Superintendent Advisory Council as an at-large member,” Borchers said. “I am looking forward to working with Commissioner Jason Glass and the other members of the council to move public education forward in our commonwealth. As I have previously, I will also work with legislators such as Senator McDaniel to advocate for public education.”

Senator McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, represents Northern Kentucky, including the Ludlow Independent School District, and has worked closely with Borchers as Senate budget chair.

“In the capacity I serve, I get to work with a lot of incredible people, and Mike Borchers is one of them,” McDaniel said. “He’s done a fantastic job advocating for the school district and has a remarkable ability to work with all stakeholders, manage budgets and develop successful strategic strategies. Mike brings a plethora of skills to benefit the Ludlow school district. I applaud and thank President Stivers for recognizing what Mike Borchers offers in this role.”

LSAC advises the commissioner of education and the Kentucky Board of Education concerning the development of administrative regulations and education policy. The council reviews proposed administrative regulations and education policies that state law requires the commissioner to submit before seeking approval from the Kentucky Board of Education. The Legislative Research Commission appoints 11 members; seven members represent each of the state Supreme Court districts, and four members serve the state at-large.

“The council plays a vital role in advising the commissioner of education and ensuring we are truly making the best decisions regarding education policy,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “It provides a platform for a diverse group of professionals from all regions of the state to present input and share ideas about what has worked or maybe has not worked. Mr. Borchers comes highly recommended by Senator McDaniel and others, so I am confident he will bring a lot of value in his role as an at-large member.

“I commend and thank Dr. Bobrowski for his service on the council and as a school superintendent, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Visit education.ky.gov to learn more about the Local Superintendent’s Advisory Council.

Office of Senate President