Ludlow Historic Society to host Progressive Porch Party fundraiser Aug. 6 on grounds of Somerset Hall















The Ludlow Historic Society is sponsoring a Progressive Porch Party, open to the public, in the city’s Historic District on Saturday, August 6, from 5-8 p.m. on the grounds of Somerset Hall and Closson Ct. Entrance to the event is on Kenner St.

Porches of five historic houses will be the sites of appetizers and salads, cheeses and fruits, croissant sandwiches (including vegetarian), desserts and summer drinks. A wine and coffee bar hosted by local businesses will offer drinks for a cash purchase. Elijah Creek band will provide music in the Somerset gardens.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at these Ludlow businesses – Ideal Supply, Ludlow Coffee, Taste on Elm and Ludlow Tavern. Tickets may also be purchased via the Ludlow Historic Society Facebook Page by requesting tickets for the event and paying via Venmo. Call 859-291-2976 for additional information.

Proceeds from the Party go toward the preservation of historic structures in Ludlow. Currently, the Historic Society is restoring a home in the District, built in the late 1800s by James Meehan, who supervised the Ludlow railyards from 1881-1893. The Society is also working with the Ludlow Heritage Museum to preserve the last remaining brick Victorian building in the railyard.

Ludlow Historic Society