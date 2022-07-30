Life Learning Center’s Alecia Webb-Edgington named Kenton County Pioneer Award honoree















Kenton County has recognized 2022 Pioneer Award honoree Alecia Webb-Edgington for her contributions to the community.

Alecia Webb-Edgington is resident and Chief Executive Officer of Life Learning Center, Inc. Through her leadership, the Life Learning Center earned national recognition for its program model, which offers transformational solutions for jobseekers with a history of incarceration and/or addiction.

As President of the Life Learning Center, Alecia leads a small-but-mighty staff and several hundred dedicated volunteers.

Alecia Webb-Edgington has been recognized with the Northern Kentucky Tribune Newsmaker honor, the Northern Kentucky Chamber Community Award, the Front-Line Award through the Coalition for Public Safety, the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Community Partner of the Year, the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Award, the Kentucky State Police Commendation with the Oak Leaf Cluster, the Kentucky State Police Commendation for Outstanding Achievement, the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network (KWLEN) Contributions to Law Enforcement Award, the Robert McCowan Memorial Graduate Scholarship from Eastern Kentucky University, the Truett A. Ricks Leadership Award, the Best of Kentucky 2007 IT Champion Award (Commonwealth Office of Technology), and the Distinguished Alumni Award, Eastern Kentucky University.

She dedicates time and energy to the board of Notre Dame Academy, the Work Force Investment Board, and Beacon of Hope along with numerous other organizations.

The Pioneer Award is bestowed on residents of Kenton County who provided outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. It honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

The Kenton County Ethics Commission reviews nominations, identifies four deserving individuals, and forwards their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

The 2022 Kenton County Pioneer Award honorees are Steve Hensley, Terry Foster, Alecia Webb-Edgington, and Larry Maxey.

2021 Pioneer Award recipients were Wilbert Ziegler, Ray Hebert, Ken Harper, and Mark Guilfoyle. The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients were Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin, and Arnold Simpson.

2019 Pioneer Award recipients were Jim Claypool, Rick and Mary Hulefeld, and John Salyers.

2018 Pioneer Award recipients were Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Ed Schroeder, and Parker Willman.