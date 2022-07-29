Latest report shows unemployment fell in all but one Kentucky county from June 2021 to June 2022















Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between June 2021 and June 2022 and remained the same in Robertson County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.1%. It was followed by Cumberland County, 3.2%; Scott, Spencer, and Woodford counties, 3.3% each; Boone and Shelby counties, 3.4% each; and Anderson, Fayette, Henry, and Washington counties, 3.5% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.1%. It was followed by Elliott County, 9.3%; Breathitt County, 9.1%; Martin County, 8.8%; Carter County, 8.2%; Leslie County, 8.1%; Owsley County, 7.9%; Harlan County, 7.7%; Lewis County, 7.6%; and Knott County, 7.2%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.2% for June 2022, and 3.8% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted June 2022 unemployment rate was released in July 21, 2022, and can be viewed at kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

