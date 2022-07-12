KYTC invites travelers to ‘Get out and Explore Kentucky’ with 2022-23 Official Highway Map















Who’s up for a road trip?

Ready to see new sights, but not sure what’s out there? The 2022-2023 Kentucky Official Highway Map, which invites travelers to “Get Out and Explore Kentucky,” is the literal roadmap Kentucky residents and visitors need for their next adventure.

The new highway map, a collaboration of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, was designed to make it simple to hop in the car and see more of the Bluegrass State – from favorite vacation spots to hidden gems you’ve never found before.

The map features photos of attractions, inset maps of Kentucky’s urban areas, a mileage chart and suggested must-sees in each of nine general regions of the state, ranging from the “Western Waterlands” of the Jackson Purchase to the “Kentucky Appalachians” in the east.

“Our official highway map is more than a collection of place names and route lines,” said Gov. Andy Beshear “Kentucky is a destination for unique experiences ranging from outdoor adventures to historic sites, restaurants, arts, and more, and this map serves as a guide for travelers and residents alike.”

In a “Welcome to Kentucky!” message, Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman note the explosive economic growth of the past two years, including a $5.8 billion investment by Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation to build two electric battery plants in Hardin County. “You’re visiting at such an exciting moment. Our future is now,” the message says.

The new map also includes safety messages about using seat belts (“Kentucky Buckles Up”) and putting aside phones and other distractions while driving (“Safety first. Because a wreck only takes a second.”).

“Ninety-three years after it was first published, Kentucky’s official highway map remains as popular and trusted as ever, even in an age of satellite navigation,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “We want all of our travelers, visitors, and Kentucky residents alike, to enjoy all Kentucky has to offer. But above all, we want them to be safe on our roadways.”

Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry said the new map “highlights some of the best road trips that Kentucky has to offer.”

“Our abundance of outdoor adventure, breathtaking state parks and thriving arts and culture scene make Kentucky the ultimate destination, guaranteed to inspire any traveler,” Secretary Berry said.

A form for ordering highway maps can be found at transportation.ky.gov.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet