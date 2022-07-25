KYSTATS introduces free online tool to provide state’s families with roadmap to self-sufficiency















Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new free online tool designed to show Kentucky families who receive public assistance a way to calculate how much it takes for them to afford necessities without state and federal assistance so that they have a roadmap to financial independence.

“Building a better Kentucky means helping families to become self-sufficient and to thrive so they no longer have to depend on social benefit programs for day-to-day needs such as food, health care and childcare. The Family Resource Simulator is a great online resource for Kentuckians, because now we can accurately calculate how much a family will have to earn at a job to no longer depend on social benefit programs. It will help Kentuckians find answers to their questions and plan for their future,” said Beshear.

Created by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC), the Family Resource Simulator is now available to guide individuals and families in the Commonwealth in understanding how changes in income can impact heath care, childcare and other state and federal benefits. The tool can be accessed at kystats.ky.gov/FRS.

“The Family Resource Simulator will help employees explore the impact of income changes on their public assistance. It’s a great tool for families, employers, social service case managers and others to gain a better understanding of what happens when an individual receives a pay increase,” said Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link. “It can help inspire Kentuckians to pursue career paths with higher pay, setting them up for a lifetime of success.”

Simulator users enter their location, household size and answer a series of questions related to their income and expenses, as well as the public assistance supports they receive. Based on the information entered, the simulator calculates a family’s expected net resources.

“We utilized federal and state program guidelines as well as estimates of expenses conducted by government entities to create this platform,” said Jessica Cunningham, Ph.D., KYSTATS executive director. “Kentuckians in all 120 counties can use this tool to help navigate their individualized household finances.”