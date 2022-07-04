Kyians interested in becoming optometrists invited to apply for KHEAA optometry scholarships















Kentuckians interested in becoming optometrists may apply starting July 1 for the state’s Optometry Scholarship program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“This scholarship will help future optometrists fulfill their dreams of being able to help those in need,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By making these funds available, our hope is the recipients will practice optometry in Kentucky, thereby giving more of their fellow Kentuckians an opportunity to access quality eye care.”

The scholarship may be used at the Kentucky College of Optometry at the University of Pikeville; Indiana University College of Optometry in Bloomington; Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Optometry.

Applications for the 2023–2024 academic year opened July 1. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. Recipients will be notified in February 2023. Applicants must be Kentucky residents and U.S. citizens to be eligible for the scholarship program.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.

KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority