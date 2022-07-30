KY attorney general’s office launches awareness campaign to protect consumers from scams, fraud















The Kentucky Attorney General’s office announced its Office of Senior Protection has launched an awareness campaign to protect Kentucky consumers from the devastating financial losses associated with scams and fraud. The initiative, called “Be a Fraud Fighter,” empowers Kentuckians to put a stop to scams.

“This campaign is one part of our effort to aggressively address fraud in the Commonwealth and to protect Kentuckians from the financial losses and loss of trust that is often associated with fraud and scams,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “The ‘Be a Fraud Fighter’ campaign is dual purpose—it puts scammers on notice that their actions will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth, and it arms Kentuckians with the information needed to report and avoid scams. I’m grateful to our staff within the Office of Senior Protection for their diligent work to combat fraudsters and protect Kentucky consumers.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers capitalized on the circumstances surrounding the global health crisis, including isolation and increased time online, to carry out scams. In 2021 alone, Kentuckians reported a 135 percent increase in financial losses associated with scams, compared to the same period during the previous year.

“Demand for fraud assistance from our office has grown dramatically from 2019 to 2021, and seniors have borne the brunt of these losses,” said Executive Director of the Office of Senior Protection, LaDonna Koebel. “Our team works hard to inform the public about scams through outreach and speaking engagements and, when possible, mitigate financial losses by assisting consumers with scam reports. We encourage Kentuckians to report scams immediately to ag.ky.gov/scams.”

To combat fraud and protect Kentuckians, Attorney General Cameron’s Office of Senior Protection has launched the “Be a Fraud Fighter” campaign. The initiative increases awareness of common scams and encourages Kentuckians to report scams early so the Attorney General’s office can, when possible, reduce financial losses for consumers.

Funded by the Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grant, the “Be a Fraud Fighter” campaign consists of public awareness messages on radio, digital, and social media platforms. The messages warn of common scams, share tips to avoid them, and encourage Kentuckians to report scams to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams.

To schedule a speaking engagement on scams for your group or organization, contact the Office of Senior Protection by calling 502-696-5300.

To learn more about the campaign visit, ag.ky.gov/FraudFighter.

