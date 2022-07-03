KHEAA advises high school grads to check KEES accounts for accuracy — and pursue college aid















Kentucky high school students and Class of 2022 graduates should check their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) accounts for accuracy.

“Now that Kentucky high schools have reported grade point averages for the 2021–2022 academic year, students and recent graduates should check their KEES accounts to ensure their GPAs are correct,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That will make sure they receive all the scholarship funds they’re entitled to when they go to college.”

Under the KEES program, students earn money for college by achieving good grades in high school and receiving good scores on the ACT or SAT. KEES is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

To check awards, students must sign into their MyKHEAA account on kheaa.com. If they do not have an account, they can set one up.

Students can verify that their KEES GPA is correct by taking the letter grade earned for each course taken during the school year and converting it to a 4.0 scale. On this scale, an A = 4.0, B = 3.0, C = 2.0, D = 1.0, and F = 0. Pluses and minuses count the same, so an A- and an A+ are both worth 4.0 points. Grades for Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Cambridge Advanced International and dual credit courses are weighted, making an A = 5.0, B = 4.0, etc.

If students find problems with their account or cannot access their KEES information, they should call 800-928-8926 for assistance.

In addition to KEES, KHEAA provides need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.

KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.