Kentucky Symphony Orchestra to present tribute to Stephen Sondheim as part of summer concert series















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues its 28th summer series in Devou and Tower Parks with a tribute to an American musical theater icon. Prior to his passing this past November, Stephen Sondheim spent 65 years writing hit songs and musicals for the Broadway stage, revues, and films.

Sondheim grew up as a neighbor of the legendary Oscar Hammerstein, who became Stephen’s mentor. In the mid-1950s Sondheim got his break when he was brought to the team to pen the lyrics for West Side Story. He never looked back, and he began to write both the music and lyrics to his own 16 musicals, which are all produced and revived across the globe each year.

The KSO will feature tunes from 11 Sondheim musicals and is thrilled to have Pamela Myers (one of Stephen’s protégés and original Company cast member) as the evening’s host to sing and share musings and first hand insights about the composer and his music.

The cast features Jessica Hendy, Morgan Smith, Susan Emerson, and Brooke, Joshua and Zachary Steele singing humorous and touching songs from Company, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Follies, Saturday in the Park with George and more.

“Given the level of talent assembled and costs associated with the production, many thought I was crazy for not making this an indoor subscription concert. However, getting out in front of the coming Sondheim tributes, allows the KSO to call upon its network of Broadway veterans and other incredible local talent to share the range, craftsmanship, and personal connection of Sondheim’s words and music with those in our regional community, who might not otherwise afford it.” said KSO Music Director James Cassidy.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Cottell Park (Deerfield Township, OH), Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 in Devou Park (Covington) and Sunday, August 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Tower Park (Fort Thomas) for “Sunday in the Park with Steve.”

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs. Concessions and or food trucks are available at the parks.

For the Devou Park show TANK offers shuttles from Covington Catholic for $1 each way. For more information, registration (for weather updates and drawing chances) and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216.

A $5 (per person) suggested donation. Free parking at all venues. Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. performance will be live-streamed at kyso.org.