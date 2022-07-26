Kentucky Personnel Cabinet seeking nominations for 2022 Charles W. Anderson Laureate Award















The Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s Office of Diversity, Equality and Training (ODET) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Charles W. Anderson Laureate Award.

Since 1989, the Anderson Laureate Award has been given to 72 Kentuckians, both living and deceased, including Muhammad Ali, Whitney M. Young Jr., Gov. Steve Beshear, Sadiqa Reynolds, and most recently, Edgardo Mansilla. A complete list of recipients is available online.

“Receiving the Charles Anderson Award was a great honor. To be recognized as part of such a vast legacy for justice was humbling and challenging. May we all keep fighting for the dignity and opportunity of all who work and serve in the commonwealth,” said Mansilla.

The award pays homage to Charles W. Anderson, a former state representative in the Kentucky General Assembly who successfully steered the passage of numerous bills prohibiting racial discrimination in housing and education and fought to repeal the “hanging law.”

This annual recognition is presented at the Governor’s Conference on Leadership, Equality, Accessibility and Diversity (KyLEAD) to a Kentucky resident who has significantly contributed to promoting equal employment opportunities, has pioneered diversity initiatives and/or has made significant contributions to the advancement of any protected class.

Award Criteria:

• Nominees must be Kentuckians, either native or adopted. • Nominees may be either living or deceased. • The nominee’s contribution must benefit individuals in at least one of the following protected classes: race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, ancestry, age, disability, genetic information or veteran status. The nomination will be judged based on their achievements over an extended period of time. • Nominations must specify the level of impact the nominee has made to their community, state or nation.

The 2022 KyLEAD conference will be a virtual three-day professional development event, occurring November 16-18. Registrants will hear from expert panelists and thought leaders in the areas of leadership, equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion.

In addition to the Charles W. Anderson Laureate Award, the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet will present the IMPACT Award to one current Executive Branch employee who, within the past year, has made significant contributions towards advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

To submit award nominations and learn more about the 2022 KyLEAD Conference, visit personnel.ky.gov.

Kentucky Personnel Cabinet