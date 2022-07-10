Kentucky juniors, seniors now eligible for more scholarship awards for dual-credit courses















Over the next two school years, Kentucky high school juniors and seniors who want to take dual credit courses before they graduate will have access to more scholarship money, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Kentucky students can now receive scholarship awards for up to 12 college-level dual credit courses during the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 school years,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Taking dual credit coursework is a great way for high school students to get a jump start on college, lessen their high education costs and reduce the time it takes to earn a degree.”

KHEAA administers the Dual Credit Scholarship, which is open to students in public and private high schools and home schools. Students in public and private high schools can apply through their schools. Home-schooled students must complete and submit an application found on kheaa.com.

Changes made during the 2022 legislative session allow high school juniors and seniors to receive scholarship funding for up to two general education dual credit courses per year for the next two school years.

Kentucky public school students in grades 9 to 12 are also eligible for scholarships to cover two dual credit courses each year taken as part of a career and technical education pathway.

For complete details on the Dual Credit Scholarship and Work Ready Dual Credit Scholarship programs and for the home-school application, visit kheaa.com, then click on the Paying for College tab and the link to KHEAA-Administered Programs.

