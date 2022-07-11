Kentucky Chamber hosting Women’s Summit in Lexington on July 11; NKY women on the program















On July 11, Kentuckians will have the opportunity to hear from notable women in business, politics, and other leadership roles during the Kentucky Chamber’s 2nd Annual Women’s Summit at the Central Bank Center in Lexington at 8:30 a.m.



In its first year, the event brought more than 500 attendees from across the Commonwealth and recognized Kentucky’s first female governor, Martha Layne Collins, as the inaugural recipient of the Woman in Leadership Award.

The 2022 Woman in Leadership Award will be presented to the Honorable Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Following the ceremony, Sec. Chao will take part in an interview with Jennifer Barber of Frost Brown Todd LLC.



During the event recognizing and celebrating diverse and successful women in Kentucky, attendees will also hear from the following speakers:

• Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Council Member, Lexington-Fayette Urban Co. Government

• The Honorable Kelly Craft, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

• Colene Elridge, CEO, Be More Consulting

• Kimberly Halbauer, Regional President, Kentucky, Fifth Third Bank

• Rep. Samara Heavrin, State Representative, Commonwealth of Kentucky

• The Honorable Crit Luallen, former Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth of Kentucky

• Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

• Kathy Stewart O’Nan, Mayor, City of Mayfield, Kentucky

• Amy Spiller, President, Ohio and Kentucky, Duke Energy

Click here for more information on the 2nd Annual Women’s Summit and to view the full agenda.