Kenton County Fiscal Court recognizes 2022 Pioneer award honoree Larry Maxey for community service















Kenton County Fiscal Court recognized 2022 Pioneer Award honoree Larry Maxey for his outstanding community service.

Larry Maxey is a voice for rural Kenton County and the region at large on issues ranging from education to infrastructure. He worked closely with Simon Kenton High School to establish programs for vocational agricultural education.

Larry Maxey served as the President of the Kenton County Farm Bureau for 25+ years; founding Chair of the Kenton County Cooperative Extension District Board; Board member for the Kentucky Simmental Association; Chair of the Northern Kentucky Farmer’s Market; Board member for the Kenton County Fair Board; and was Creator and Director of the Kenton County Fair 4H/FFA Livestock Show and Sale of Champions.

He also served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the OKI Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and with many other regional organizations.

The Pioneer Award is bestowed on residents of Kenton County who provided outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. It honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

The Kenton County Ethics Commission reviews nominations, identifies four deserving individuals, and forwards their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

The 2022 Kenton County Pioneer Award honorees are Steve Hensley, Terry Foster, Alecia Webb-Edgington, and Larry Maxey. The 2021 Pioneer Award recipients were Wilbert Ziegler, Ray Hebert, Ken Harper, and Mark Guilfoyle. The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients were Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin, and Arnold Simpson. The 2019 Pioneer Award recipients were Jim Claypool, Rick and Mary Hulefeld, and John Salyers. The 2018 Pioneer Award recipients were Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Ed Schroeder, and Parker Willman.

Kenton County Fiscal Court