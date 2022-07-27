Kenton Co. to receive $155,116 for rubber-modified asphalt project as part of state grant funding















Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman on Tuesday announced up to $443,363 in grant funding has been awarded to four counties for rubber-modified asphalt projects utilizing waste tires.

“This funding speaks to Team Kentucky’s commitment to invest in Kentucky infrastructure and become even better stewards of our environment,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will reduce maintenance costs and road noise, helping tax dollars go further and improving quality of life in these communities.”

Counties receiving grants include: Christian ($107,561), Kenton ($155,116), LaRue ($137,575), Oldham ($43,111).

Specifically, the grant funding will be used for the application of a new layer of thin asphalt overlay onto county roads. Thin asphalt overlays utilizing rubber-modified asphalt have been shown to reduce noise, are more resistant to cracking and rutting, and increase the life of the roadway by 7 to 10 years.

“Whether it is responsibly using waste tires or putting funding into aging drinking water facilities, we are constantly working to build a better Kentucky,” Cabinet Secretary Goodman said.

Roads being surfaced include: Witty Lane in Christian County; Staffordsburg-Kenton Station Road in Kenton County; Veirs Road, LaRue County; and Lock Lane in Oldham County. Selected roads have road culverts, shoulders and bases in good condition with minimal repairs needed.

The cabinet accepts applications for rubber-modified asphalt grants during March and April. Successful projects see a cost-effective, performance-enhancing additive for county paving projects and improve end-use markets for recycled tires, which can lead to better waste tire management across the commonwealth.

The money for these projects comes from the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, which receives $2 from every new tire sold in the commonwealth.

“We are pleased to offer these grants to Kentucky counties,” said Division of Waste Management Director, Tammi Hudson. “We believe rubber-modified asphalt can provide several benefits, which are good for communities and the environment.”

The cabinet will be performing testing and long-term monitoring to assess the effectiveness of rubber-modified asphalt in Kentucky. As a condition of the grant funding, counties agree to pay for the application of conventional chip seal or thin overlay on a road in their county with similar characteristics, to allow for comparison between conventional and rubber-modified asphalt.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet