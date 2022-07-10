Ken Shields coaching his Basketball Camp for Boys and Girls at Sports of All Sorts in Florence















Staff report

Ken Shields is coaching basketball again – well, sort of.

The man who finished a 16-year career on the Northern Kentucky University sidelines with a 306-170 won-loss record will be serving as Camp Director for the 17 th annual Ken Shields Basketball Camp for Boys and Girls.

The camp will run from July 11th through July 14th at Sports of All Sorts, 10094 Investment Way, Florence.

“I enjoy teaching the skills of basketball to the kids,” Shields said. “We’ll be working with boys and girls from first through eighth grades.”

The $120 camp fee includes lunch, and the camp runs from 9-3 pm for the four days.

Shields guided NKU to seven 20-win seasons – the most in Norse men’s basketball history – and three Great Lakes Valley Conference championships.

His 1996-97 team won a school-record 30 games en-route to national runner-up honors.

He twice guided teams to the NCAA (Division II) title game — 1996 and 1970 – and was named National Coach of the Year in 1994-95.

He’s amassed 766 career wins as both a Northern Kentucky high school coach – and his stint at NKU.

“It feels great to work with the youngsters again, and get back in action after the pandemic halted us last year,” said Shields who has almost 50 years of coaching on his record.

Besides his win total, his dedication and his ability to teach life-lessons through his basketball-related stories is well-known – especially in the “Club House.”