Kay Geiger, Paul Verst named latest recipients of Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Kay Geiger, president of PNC Bank, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, and Paul Verst, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Verst Group Logistics and Zenith Logistics, the latest recipients of the NKY Community Award.

The award is sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky and is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro that have made a positive impact in the community.

With more than four decades of experience in financial services, Geiger has enjoyed a successful career in the industry including corporate and institutional banking, commercial real estate and wealth management. Prior to joining PNC in 2008, she worked in corporate banking executive roles at Bank of America/LaSalle Bank and served in several senior roles for U.S. Bank including with its Executive Management Committee.

Active in the community, Geiger serves on several boards throughout the Greater Cincinnati and NKY Metro region, including The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation and the Anthony Muñoz Foundation. Past contributions include serving on the boards of Miami University, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati USA Chamber, Regional Economic Development Initiative and the Zoological Society of Cincinnati.

“Not many people have had an impact on our region, both sides of the river, quite like Kay Geiger and PNC Bank under her leadership,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Whether it was championing the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative from its inception or leading on charitable, public policy and community improvement efforts, Kay has been an inspirational leader. We’re thrilled to be honoring Kay for her years of service and dedication to our community.”

Since 1993, Verst has served in his leadership role at Verst Group Logistics and its subsidiary, Zenith Logistics, overseeing the expansion of the company’s strategic plan, real estate and customer solutions. Dedicated to putting customers first and giving back to the community, he gives his time to several organizations, including the Kenton County Airport Board, OneNKY Alliance, Horizon Community Foundation and Xavier University Board of Trustees. He is also a former board member of the Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation and the Dan Beard Boy Scout Council, the latter of which he helped to complete a $6 million capital campaign.

He remains active in the logistics industry, serving as a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, the Warehousing Educational Research Council and Young Presidents’ Organization.

“Paul’s love and dedication for his family, faith, business, employees and community are unmatched in the Northern Kentucky Metro region,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Not only is he a leader within the logistics industry, he’s also a key leader in our community. In fact, his name has become synonymous with servant leadership throughout Northern Kentucky. It is the NKY Chamber’s privilege to celebrate Paul and all he’s accomplished.

“Both Kay and Paul are examples of leaders that help make our community a better place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

Geiger and Verst were presented with their NKY Community Awards during the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues: Cincinnati Bengals event on July 12.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.