Joe Cotton: Bear Market over, so a time to take advantage of excellent buying opportunities















Market Assessment – As of Monday, July 4, 2022 at 1:23 a.m.:

We continue to maintain that the Bear Market is over and that this is an Excellent Buying Opportunity for stocks like: Alphabet (GOOG) 2181.62, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) META 160.03, Amazon (AMZN) 109.56, Disney (DIS) 96.14, Microsoft (MSFT) 259.58, Walmart (WMT) 122.63, Netflix (NFLX) 179.95, Salesforce.com (CRM) 168.20, Bank of America (BAC) 31.56, PayPal (PYPL) 71.40, Citigroup (C ) 46.87, Etc.

We are featuring four examples of the above-listed Stocks Picks, which we consider bargains, based on their current prices versus what they were selling for within the last 12 months.

Because the Market could conceivably move much lower in a Raging Bear Market, we would employ the following Buying Strategy at this time: “Buy 50% of a particular stock NOW, and Buy 25% more on each 25% decline from your original Buy Price.”

STOCK #1- BANK OF AMERICA (BAC) $31.56.

Bank of America, thru its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It has a modest price/earnings ratio of 8.99, earns $3.51 per share and sports a dividend of $.84 = 2.66%. Wells Fargo maintained its Overweight Rating on 7/1/22 and Piper Sandler did the same. The stock is down 36% from its high of $49.38 on February 8, 2022…just 5 months ago.

STOCK #2- WALT DISNEY (DIS) $96.13.

The company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production, operates television under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, FX, etc brands; produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney, Twentieth Century, Marvel, etc. brands, operates theme parks and also offers streaming services thru Disney, Hotstar, ESPN, Hulu etc. We consider the company Speculative due to of its high price/earnings ratio of 63.67. But since it is a quality growth company, and selling for less than half of its March 8, 2021 price of 201.91, we consider it a good value. Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight Rating on 6/30/22 and Deutsch Band maintained its Buy Rating on 6/6/22.

STOCK #3 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS (PYPL) $71.40.

This is a quality, out-of-favor, growth stock that is selling at only 23% of its previous price of $308 reached in July of 2021. The company operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and

consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey and Paidy names. Recently it introduced the ability for consumers to buy products on time…in 12 monthly installments, which is a big deal. Truist Securities maintained its Hold Rating on June 30, 2022 and Credit Suisse maintained its Outperform Rating on June 22, 2022. We think it’s a Great, Long Term Buy at this price, and is selling at a PE Ratio of 23.56.

STOCK #4 – AMAZON.COM (AMZN) $109.56.

This is a huge, quality, long term growth stock that engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and Internationally. It offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, and also provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. The company also provides cloud storage, database, analytics, and other services. It has a PE Ratio of 51.20. Redburn gave it a Buy Rating and $270 price target on 6/29/22. UBS maintained their Buy Rating on on 6/28/22. We like the stock and it has corrected 41% from its price of 186 on November 2021 price of $186. We would only buy it using our “Buying Strategy” shown above.

Joe Cotton has won three National Stock Picking Contests with yearly percentage gains in excess of 96%. His 2020 Wall Street’s Best stock contest winner was Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Symbol INO) with a 742% 1-Year return.

This article is not investment advice, nor is it in any way to be construed as investment advice. For Investment Advice consult a Registered Investment Advisor or a Certified Financial Planner. Joe Cotton’s website is www.cottonstocks.net. NKY’s Joseph W. Cotton is publisher of the market newsletter, Cotton’s Technically Speaking. He is a graduate of Xavier University, a former bank manager and credit analyst, and a former Fidelity Investments registered investment representative. Contact him at cottonstocks@hotmail.com