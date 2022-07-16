It’s Jobs Corps Signing Day on July 19 at Kentucky Career Center in Covington — get free career training















Job Corps, a member of KY Career Center’s network of partners, is hosting a Signing Day on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Career Center in Covington at 1324 Madison Avenue.

Job Corps provides free career training for eligible 16- to 24-year-olds, opening the door to a wide range of in-demand careers in fields such as Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare and Hospitality.

During the program, participants will gain real work experience while being surrounded by a supportive community.

Signing Day is an event intended to celebrate new students as they sign “letters of commitment” to their future by enrolling in Job Corps.

This event is open to the public.

“Everyone is welcome to attend in order to celebrate those who are entering the program. Additionally, if you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the program, this event is a great opportunity to do so,” commented Lauren Grant, Outreach and Admissions Coordinator with Job Corps.

For more information about the full scope of services provided by your local Kentucky Career Center, visit: www.nkcareercenter.org.