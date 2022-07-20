Independence family hopes to raise $30,000 through expanded alzheimer’s fundraiser Aug. 5- 6















As Daryl Miller and his family plan their sixth-annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser in Independence, they’ll be remembering the day they went to visit Miller’s father, Tom Miller, in the nursing home, hearts heavy as they shared the news that his wife of more than 50 years had died.

Tom Miller, in the late stages of Alzheimer’s, cried like a baby at the news. But in the days and weeks following, he never remembered it. Several years later, he sat up in bed one evening as his children visited him in hospice. Although he had not recognized them for several years, that night he called each of them by name and told him he loved them. The next day, he was gone.

“We figure it was a miracle,” Daryl Miller said. “That’s a big reason why we’re doing what we do. (My father’s decline) was sad to watch, and at that point, we all decided to do something to help find a cure.”

It’s been almost a decade since Tom Miller’s death, but Daryl Miller and his wife, Peggy, and their family and friends are keeping his memory alive — in part through annual fundraisers to support the Alzheimer’s Association. They include Halloween and Valentine’s Day dances and donation nights at area restaurants, but the largest event is the summer Alzheimer’s fundraiser extravaganza, held at the Kenton County Fairgrounds, located at 2836 Harris Pike in Independence. This is the event’s sixth year, and for the first time, it will span two days. Attendees can join the fun from 4-11 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 5, and from 3-11 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 6.

Miller’s family has high hopes for the larger-than-ever event: if $30,000 is raised, that will bring the annual event’s contribution to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to $100,000 since its inception six years ago. All proceeds from the event benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

A variety of activities will greet participants during the family-friendly event, and admission to the full event is free. Burgers, hot dogs, pizza, snow cones and drinks will be sold, and bounce houses will be set up both days. Raffles and split the pot will offer prizes such as camping items, bottles of alcohol, items from local stores, and a food board with gift cards for area restaurants and stores. Raffle tickets will cost $5 for six or $10 for 15. Tickets for larger prizes will cost $5 each or $20 for five. Drawings will take place on Saturday.

From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, renounced Cincinnati Reds sportscaster Marty Brennaman will sign autographs for $20, with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Kentucky Rebel Wranglers will offer a Jeep showing and meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. Friday.

A car show on Saturday will be a popular attraction; last year’s show featured 74 cars. Those interested in showing a car can enter for $20 (admission to view the cars is free). Car registration will take place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, with the show running from 5-7 p.m.

A craft show with a variety of area vendors will be offered from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and 3-9 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about setting up a booth at the craft show, contact Lynn Owens at lynnowens1967@gmail.com.

Local bands will perform live from 7-10 p.m. both nights; Swan will perform on Friday, and Gen-X will play on Saturday. A fireworks show from Vito’s Fireworks will immediately follow the music on both nights. Attendees should bring their own camp or lawn chairs for the music and fireworks shows.

More information about the event is available on the “Tom’s Troops Events To Support Alzheimer” Facebook page.

“The first year, we made a lot of mistakes,” Miller said. “We learned from them, and every year, it seems we learn more. It’s been a lot of hard work for all of us, and we’re proud of it.”

The most poignant part about putting on this event is hearing stories from others whose loved ones also had Alzheimer’s, Miller said.

“It seems the community is more and more behind us every year,” he said. “We want to tell those people that have Alzheimer’s that they’re not alone.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak and walk. In 2020, there were 75,000 Kentucky residents and 220,000 Ohio residents living with Alzheimer’s, and those numbers are expected to increase in the coming years, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Families and individuals needing help can contact the Alzheimer’s Association/s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Alzheimer’s Association