HOKC awards Behringer-Crawford $6,400 for gun safes, archival boxes to store Civil War collections















Behringer-Crawford Museum has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $6,411.10 to purchase gun safes and archival boxes to preserve Civil War weaponry.

Ten Civil War weapons, including firearms and artillery swords, as well as dozens of additional historical items were acquired from the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum in Fort Wright, KY. These funds will be used to safely and properly store the valuable artifacts and ensure their historical significance is not lost for future generations.

HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

“The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert. “Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1,000,000.00. This year we are awarding 3.1 million dollars, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program. In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant 3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the Trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”

Behringer-Crawford Museum