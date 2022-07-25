High speed broadband expansion continues across NKY; counties, Altafiber partnership advances reach















In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to assure

construction of high-speed fiber-to-the-premise broadband network to every home in the County by August 2023.

As of July 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 11,499 total addresses.



Of those, 9,878 are single-family homes and 1,652 are multi-dwelling units.

“We’re on plan to add about 6,300 more homes during the remainder of 2022, with Kenton County, Boone County, and Campbell County on schedule to be the first counties in the United States 100% covered by high speed broadband by August 2023,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

The COVID-19 pandemic fully exposed the deficiency of broadband connectivity across the Commonwealth. High-speed internet has become, in this time of technological innovation, an essential lifeline to education, healthcare and employment.

The partnership involving Kenton, Campbell, and Boone counties, with Altafiber, will directly address medical and public health needs through tele-medicine, as well as educational and economic support to those in need.

In addition, it will provide direct access to employment, promote economic growth, and mitigate the negative impacts that COVID-19 has had on entrepreneurship and the agricultural community.