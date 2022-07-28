Healthy Headlnes: Why do mosquitoes seem to prefer some people more than others















St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Ever wondered why you get covered in mosquito bites every summer and some of your friends come away without one?

Some humans really are more “appetizing” than others. To learn why mosquitoes bit some people more than otehrs check out this New York Magazine video:

Remember, even if you don’t get bitten too frequently, it’s still a good idea to wear bug spray. Mosquitoes carry diseases like West Nile Virus, and notably this year, the Zike Virus. Clck here to learn more about protecting yourself from the Zika virus.