Health briefs: Monkeypox emergency, President’s COVID, Interact board members, Wood Hudson news















Monkeypox a global emergency

The chief of the World Health Organization told news organizations that expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 counties is an “extraordinary” occurrence qualifying as a global emergency.

A global emergency is WHO’s highest level of alert.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the monkeypox outbreak has spread around the world rapidly and while his declaration doesn’t mean a disease is lethal, it does mean that it should be taken seriously.

THE U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 16,000 cases in 74 countries since May. The U.S. has reported more than 2,800 cases and has sent more than 370,000 vaccine doses to U.S. states reporting cases.

President Biden tests positive for BA.5 COVID

President Joe Biden has contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronovirus, BA.5, an offshoot otf the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It’s believed to be responsible for most of the COVID cases now in the country.

The President has been isolating in the White House residence since being diagnosed last last week and official says his symptoms are mild because he has receive four vaccine doses and the antiviral drug Paxlovid. He has body aches and a sore throat.

Interact for Health board members

Two people with years of experience in the local business and financial fields recently joined Interact for Health’s Board of Directors. Alfonso Cornejo, President of Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, and Holly Mazzocca, President of Bartlett Wealth Management, began their board terms in June.

Cornejo has been with the Hispanic Chamber for the past 18 years. The chamber works to promote the creation as well as the continued growth of Hispanic/Latino business and to link Hispanic professionals with the best job opportunities. Cornejo also founded Hispanics Avanzando Hispanics, a nonprofit entity that organizes the Cincy-Cinco Latino charity festival that provides financial help to Hispanic-supporting organizations as well as provide scholarships for Latino college students. Cornejo also works as a consultant for companies doing business in Latin America. He has been on Interact for Health’s Strategy and Policy Committee since 2020.

Mazzocca leads Bartlett’s strategic vision, while also providing investment management and financial planning services to high net-worth individuals and their families, foundations, endowments and nonprofit institutions. Before joining Bartlett, Holly served as Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations for a private investment management firm based in Chicago. A resident of Northern Kentucky, Mazzocca was appointed to Interact for Health’s Investment Committee in August 2020. She also serves on boards or committees for Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home Center for Children and Families and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Bey joins Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory

Erik Arnold Bey, Ph.D. has recently joined Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory as a Senior Staff Scientist.

From 2019-2022, Dr. Bey was an Associate Professor (Research Track) in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). He also held positions at West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and Cancer Biology Training Program as an Assistant Professor (2011-2019) and was an Instructor in the Cancer Center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas (UTSW, 2008-2011).

Bey will work with the students in Wood Hudson’s Undergraduate Research Education Program, using his training and experience in Cell and Molecular Biology, Cancer Biology, Pharmaceutics, Drug Delivery and Nanomedicine to enhance the students’ experience in Cancer Research at Wood Hudson.

Bey’s research interest includes understanding the role that oxidative stress regulatory genes play in tumor biology, specifically in lung and breast cancers. He also has interest in stem cell biology, radiation biology and metastases. Dr. Bey has publications in a variety of cancer models including lung, breast, pancreatic, head and neck and prostate.