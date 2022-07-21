Group of nine Notre Dame Academy graduates find their place as volunteers for The Point/ARC















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

They are a group of nine, and all play on the same team.

Nope, it’s not baseball.

These are nine Notre Dame Academy graduates who serve at The Point/Arc — the non-profit organization in Covington that cares for those diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Their leader is Judi Gerding, a Notre Dame class of 1958 graduate.

“Fifty years later incredible and inclusive residential educational, vocational and social opportunities have been created and funded thanks to hundreds of caring, accepting, and generous community businesses, volunteers and donors of The Point,” said President and Founder, Gerding.”They recognize the progress we’ve achieved and life-changing opportunities available which were only dreams 50 years ago and have and want to be part of assisting a population who seek so little; yet need more than most from those of us blessed to be able to give.”

And The Point/Arc celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

One such giver is Gaye Middendorf, a classmate of Gerding (1958) who volunteers several days a week for The Point/Arc.

“It is a wonderful feeling to help others,” she said, “and Judi has done so much for so many for so long, it’s my pleasure to volunteer.”

The Notre Dame Family may be just a small part of the success – Gerding has her own family on board as well.

Daughter Jill Disken (Notre Dame 1989) has been with The Point eight years.

“I’ve held many positions, from Development to Management to Sales to Events,” she said. “I’m down to one-day-a-week these days, and fill in wherever needed.”

She says she feels like she and her sister have always volunteered or worked for The Point since they were little girls. “As an adult,” she said, “I wanted to officially come on board in 2014 when my three children were at a good independent age.”

Why? Simple.

“I wanted to help my mother continue to grow the wonderful organization that she started when my brother Steve – now 57 – was having intellectual, developmental disabilities as a young toddler.”

Disken was involved in the opening of The Point-Perk – the coffee shop, one of four social enterprises at The Point –and she was the lead and chair for Joy – the yearly fund-raising dinner/event – in 2021, in honor and memory of her sister Linda raising $138,000 – the best year since 2015.

“I set a goal to make my sister proud and accomplished that goal,” she said. “It took a great team of love and support but we did it.”

Brooke Schnelle (Notre Dame 2010) is the General Manager of Point-Perk – and granddaughter of Judi Gerding. “I wanted to continue my grandma’s legacy,” said the newest Notre Dame grad who started her position just several months ago. “I believe I brought life back to Point Perk,” she said.

And soft-serve ice cream, too.

Elizabeth Suhre (Notre Dame 1998) is Director of Human Resources and is a 16-year employee of The Point/Arc.

“I started when my mother was working at The Point,” she said, “And she encouraged me to apply. I liked that right from the start. Working here felt like working with family. We genuinely care about each other and have a lot of fun working together.”

She says she loves the relationships she’s made with co-workers and clients. “And seeing the difference I can help make in the lives of others just by working for a great organization with an even better mission.”

Jan Gilliam (Notre Dame 2000) serves as The Point Apparel General Manager – another social enterprise of the non-profit organization.

“The opportunity was presented to me through a supporter of The Point, and I thought I would be the perfect fit,” she said.

She’s been at it since 2018.

“I started in sales for Point Apparel and then a year in, I was promoted to Manager to oversee the entire operation.”

She says she could go on what she’s done for The Point Apparel, “But, it’s really what the Point/Arc, Point Apparel has done for me,” she said. “The individuals that work for me at Point Apparel, are now my life, my love, my heart. They make each and every day worth living. I was in the dark about the I/DD community before The Point, and now I am the biggest advocate for each and every individual with special needs.”

Theresa Lucas (Notre Dame 2002) will celebrate five years at The Point/Arc come October.

“I’m a Case Manager, specifically, I work with individuals who receive the Supports for Community Living Waiver and the Michelle P. Waiver; obtain and maintain person-centered services which are funded through these waivers,” she said.

“I don’t have adequate words to describe how satisfying it is to work here. Everyone puts amazing energy into everything they do for the purpose of helping others love their ‘best lives,’” she said.

And the future is in good hands as well – both Mara Finn and Ava Stansel (Notre Dame 2021) have been working as baristas at The Point-Perk the past two months.

“It’s a great organization, as well as a great mission,” said Finn, “I feel I’m working for a great cause.”

Her Notre Dame classmate Stansel agrees and adds she enjoys the daily traffic at The Point Perk.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps –even when government funding sources are not available.

Jan Gilliam sums it up best: “Our main purpose at The Point/Arc is to make a difference in the lives of others. And to fulfill that mission,” she adds, “very much is due to the influence of the Sisters of Notre Dame Academy.”