Frenetic finger skills of pianist Ricky Nye brings classic New Orleans jazz to Music@BCM stage















Prepare to be mesmerized by the frenetic fingers of skilled pianist Ricky Nye as the 2022 Music@BCM concert series continues Thursday.

One of the nation’s leading players and preservationists of boogie-woogie, Nye astounds audiences with his authenticity, virtuosic speed and playful arrangements. Performing traditional blues, boogie woogie, and classic New Orleans jazz and R&B, Nye’s uptown, swinging tunes will get you up and dancing out of your seat.

For over twenty years, Cincinnati-native Ricky Nye has maintained notoriety on an international level, performing his infectious blend of American roots music in solo, duo and combo settings in locales such as France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Vienna, England, and Switzerland.

The driving force behind the annual Blues & Boogie Piano Summit, Nye has been inducted into the International Boogie Woogie Hall of Fame, voted “Blues Artist Of The Year 2019” in Cincinnati’s CEA Awards, and “Best Local Musician” by CityBeat Magazine’s “Best Of Cincinnati 2018” reader’s poll.

The family-friendly performance takes place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12.

Visitors presenting an EBT card receive reduced admission of $3 for up to four persons.

Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food from PeeWee’s Place available for purchase. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

August 25: Blue Eighty

Behringer-Crawford Museum