Four Northern Kentuckians among 29 named to 2022 Class of Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame















This summer 29 Kentucky military veterans will be inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame (KVHOF), selected for their extensive post-military community service.

The class will be introduced July 28 in a ceremony featuring jumbo flags parachuted in by Team Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team. Inductees will be festured August 26 at a Grand Gala dinner, an evening of military fellowship and patriotic music.

The formal induction ceremony will be held the morning of August 27. All events will be held at the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington, and are open to the public. Complete details are available online at www.kyveterans.org.

“Many veterans continue service to their branch, country and community through volunteerism. It is the goal of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame to honor them,” said Terry Vannarsdale, KVHOF Director of Nominations/Processing. “When we evaluated the nomination packets, it became apparent these nominees bear a great desire to help others. It is only right and responsible to recognize them for their expanded service.”

H.B. Deatherage, KVHOF Founder and Executive Director, said “Veterans are sometimes taken for granted, and these events are a wonderful way to honor those who deserve recognition for serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This is the largest class we’ve selected.”

Class of 2022 inductees to the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame are:

• Benjamin F. Adams III, Brigadier General (ret), U.S. Army, Fayette County

• Michael S. Boyd, Chief Master Sergeant (ret), U.S. Air Force, Madison County

• William F. Brauns, Specialist 5, U.S. Army, Campbell County

• Keith R. Cain, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Daviess County

• Vincent B. Carman, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Hardin County

• Robert D. Casher, Command Sergeant Major (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

• Thomas C. Cork Sr, Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, Jefferson County

• Carl E. Cornelius Sr, Major (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

• George Dille, Captain, U.S. Army, Hardin County

• Lance R. Donaldson, Specialist 4, U.S. Army, Kenton County

• Edward F. Duff II, Specialist 5, U.S. Army, McCracken County

• James C. Floyd, Corporal, U.S. Army, Pulaski County

• Maurice Geurin Sr, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Jefferson County

• Robert C. Graves, Lieutenant Colonel (ret), U.S. Army, Jefferson County

• *Clyde Green Jr, Captain (ret), U.S. Navy, Jefferson County

• Roy Carlos Hall, Corporal, U.S. Army, Fayette County

• Delbert Hoskins, Command Sergeant Major (ret), U.S. Army, Allen County

• *Harold Leasure Sr, Captain, U.S. Army, Hopkins County

• Archie A. Mack Sr, Command Sergeant Major (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

• *William H. Mason Jr, Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class, U.S. Navy, Henry County

• Joann Orr, Master Sergeant (ret), U.S. Army, Jefferson County

• Harold M. Robinson, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Daviess County

• Timothy Rolf, Petty Officer 2nd Class, U.S. Navy, Campbell County

• Claude Shaw, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (ret), U.S. Army, Clark County

• Patrick Sinclair, Staff Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Madison County

• Dean E. Stoops, Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret), U.S. Army, Mercer County

• Michael Stoyonovich, First Sergeant (ret), U.S. Army, Edmonson County

• *Philip Taliaferro Sr, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army, Kenton County

• John M. Weaver, Colonel (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County (*Posthumous)

Following the August 27 induction ceremony, an official Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame plaque bearing the above names will join earlier class plaques permanently displayed in the in the first-floor hall near the Secretary of State’s office in the State Capitol building in Frankfort.

The names will eventually be added to a series of regional KVHOF monuments being installed at various locations around Kentucky.

To date, over 200 worthy veterans have been selected from 53 Kentucky counties, covering multiple conflicts and eras since World War I, representing the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

From Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame