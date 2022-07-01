Four NKY principals among 44 from across state chosen for KY Chamber Leadership Institute















The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced 44 principals from across the Commonwealth who will participate in the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023.

This executive-level leadership training course, usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs, is offered to Kentucky school principals through the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s partnership with Truist Leadership Institute. The principals were chosen by business leaders and school superintendents that make up the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals Advisory Board.

Elementary, middle, and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by generous donations from businesses across the state. Over the past 11 years, more than $3.5 million has been spent on over 500 principals from 104 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011.

The Truist Leadership Institute has customized a program to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators. Principals will attend classes during the summer at the Truist Leadership Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina and participate in follow-up sessions in the fall and early next year in Kentucky.

“The business community takes great pride in supporting the Leadership Institute for School Principals,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers recognize the value of effective leadership in the private sector, and the same is true for schools. As the foundation for our future workforce, we think it is important to give our Kentucky schools every opportunity for success.”

“As an alumnus of the Leadership Institute for School Principals program and co-chair of the board, I know firsthand how impactful this training is on our principals,” said Leadership Institute Co-Chair Dr. Houston Barber, deputy superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools. “The training these principals receive will be instrumental in building a strong school and community. Being involved with this program has been so impactful for my career and I know it will be for these 44 principals as well.”

Below are the principals chosen for the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023:

• Sarah Anthony, South Livingston Elementary School, Livingston County

• Brandon Blackburn, Pikeville High School, Pike County

• Kerry Bocook, Charles Russell Elementary School, Boyd County

• Natalie Brown, Oldham County High School, Oldham County

• Betty Davis, Brooks Elementary School, Bullitt County

• Edward Dixon, Louisa East Elementary School, Lawrence County

• Katie Mason, Charles Straub Elementary School, Mason County

• Beth Mullins, Northview Elementary School, Montgomery County

• Jennifer Oyler, South Todd Elementary School, Todd County

• Tyler Reed, Frankfort High School, Franklin County

• Jon Salyer, Garth Elementary School, Scott County

• Justin Arms, Johnson Central High School, Johnson County

• Elizabeth Gabehart, Scott County High School, Scott County

• Ashley Lemaster, Porter Elementary School, Johnson County

• Jennifer Scism, Lone Oak Elementary School, McCracken County

• Kelly Smith, North Pointe Elementary School, Boone County

• Catherine Vannatter, Locust Trace AgriScience Center, Fayette County

• Mike Key, Lloyd Memorial High School, Kenton County

• Meagan Willhite, Stamping Ground Elementary School, Scott County

• Benjamin Wilson, North Butler Elementary School, Butler County

• Kelli Abney, Menifee County School District, Menifee County

• Rex Booth, Russellville High School, Logan County

• Matt Deaton, South Warren Middle School, Warren County

• Ben Frasier, Plano Elementary School, Warren County

• Brooke Schilling, Jeffersontown Elementary School, Jefferson County

• Amanda Heaton, Silver Creek Elementary School, Madison County

• Jennifer Hickey, RA Jones Middle School, Boone County

• Brandy Howard, Old Mill Elementary School, Bullitt County

• Sara Johnson, Indian Hills Elementary School, Christian County

• Brent Collins, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School, Laurel County

• Brooke Risinger, A.B. Chandler Elementary School, Henderson County

• Hollie Smith, Western Middle School for the Arts, Jefferson County

• Ginger Ashby, Thelma B Johnson Early Learning Center, Henderson County

• Joshua DeWar, Bardstown High School, Nelson County

• Tiffany Hicks, Bellevue Middle / High School, Campbell County

• Katherine LaDuke, Ramsey Middle School, Jefferson County

• Aaron McClung, Caldwell County High School, Caldwell County

• Elizabeth (Beth) Palmer, Medora Elementary School, Jefferson County

• Tim Ridley, Mt. Washington Middle School, Bullitt County

• Antonio Sherrill, Mayfield Middle School, Graves County

• Conni Strange, Eisenhower Elementary School, Jefferson County

• Malissa Thomas, Caldwell County Elementary School, Caldwell County

• Malissa McDaniel, Harrison Elementary School, Fayette County

• Joe Pat Lee, Bullitt Central High School, Bullitt County

If you are interested in supporting a principal in your area, please consider donating to the Deirdre Lyons Scholarship Fund. This fund will be used to support executive training for participants of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute program.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce