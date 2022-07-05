Financial aid tip for students: A good admissions essay may mean more financial aid for college















Some colleges require high school seniors to submit an essay as part of the admissions process. That essay may also help when it comes to paying for college, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“The quality and thoughtfulness of a college admissions essay can play an important part in a student’s acceptance to their preferred school,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Students should take the extra time to proofread and revise their essay several times, if necessary, and have a teacher, school counselor or parent review the essay before they submit it.”

Essays help schools learn more about students by giving them a chance to set themselves apart from other applicants. The more exclusive the college, the more important the essay may be in admissions decisions. An essay that stands out from the rest may make the school want a student enough to offer more financial aid.

Some schools let students submit nontraditional essays such as poems, song lyrics, or videos, which allow students to display their creativity. Students should confirm with the school that nontraditional essays will be accepted before they submit one.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

In addition to KEES, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.

KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.