Final local qualifier for Drive, Chip & Putt season’s top three finishers move to sub-region qualifier















The final Local Qualifier in Kentucky for the 2022-23 Drive, Chip & Putt season took place on Friday at Stephens Golf Center in Burlington. The top-three finishers from each of the eight divisions secured themselves a place in the next step on the road to Augusta, which is the Sub-Regional Qualifier that will be hosted at Oxmoor Country Club on Monday, August 8.

By virtue of their play, these players can now prepare for that stage. Each of them hit three drives, three chips and three putts to accumulate the highest point totals.

GIRLS 14-15

1. Didina Jiradamkerng – 133

2. Andie Baumann – 98

3. Ellie Stamm – 95

BOYS 14-15

1. Paxton McKelvey – 141

2. Tyler Brandstetter – 126

3. Brody Alexander – 116

GIRLS 12-13

1. Carol Ann Mendenhall – 139

2. Jodie Han – 126

3. Rosella Lattavo – 108

BOYS 12-13

1. Wyatt Maynard – 147

2. Louis DeSalvo – 135

3. Brady Faulkner – 131

GIRLS 10-11

1. Calista Han – 131

2. Maggie Graham – 94

3. Diana Jiradamkerng – 79

BOYS 10-11

1. Matthew White – 129

2. Emmet Lattavo – 128

3. Emery Busald – 123

GIRLS 7-9

1. Reagan Grimm – 67

2. Ashlyn Higdon – 47

3. Alexa Haglage – 46

BOYS 7-9

1. Maxwell Lattavo – 115

2. Graham Rettig – 110

3. Nolan Stevens – 94

Click here to view the full results

Kentucky Junior Golf acknowledges Sara Stephens, PGA General Manager, Andrew Stephens, PGA Director of Instruction and the entire staff at Stephens Golf Center for their assistance in staging this Local Qualifier.

This event concludes Local Qualifying in Kentucky for the summer. The fifth and final Drive, Chip & Putt Qualifier of any kind in Kentucky throughout 2022 will be the Sub-Regional at Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville on Monday, August 8. The top two players in each division at that event will secure a place in the Regional Qualifier at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, September 10.

Kentucky Junior Golf is part of the Kentucky Golf Foundation, one of three organizations that comprise Golf House Kentucky. Kentucky Junior Golf includes the state’s top tournaments and programs for the state’s golfers aged 18 or younger, featuring the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour, Youth on Course, the Youth on Course caddie program, PGA Jr. League, and Drive, Chip & Putt. Kentucky Junior Golf is dedicated to introducing Kentucky’s youth to the game of golf, providing resources to further enjoyment within the sport, and developing the skills necessary for players to thrive both on and off the golf course.

