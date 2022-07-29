Fifth annual Reagan Institute Summit on Education featured Lt. Governor Coleman among speakers















Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke at the fifth annual Reagan Institute Summit on Education (RISE) at the Ronald Reagan Institute and conference center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

“I am excited to join fellow Kentuckians, Dr. Aaron Thompson. and Dr. Jason Glass, as we participate in RISE,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman about the event.

RISE featured seven sitting governors from both sides of the aisle as well as current and former state executives, including: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, former Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant, former Governor of West Virginia Bob Wise, Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky Jacqueline Coleman, and Lieutenant Governor of Nebraska Mike Foley.

“President Ronald Reagan believed that a good education was every American’s key to success, providing the tools and training to open our minds, enrich our thinking, and take advantage of opportunities that help us grow and thrive,” said Roger Zakheim, director of the Reagan Institute.

At RISE 2022: Networked: The Quest for Connectivity, speakers examined connectivity in its most literal sense, through broadband and infrastructure, as well as through the individual and systemic connections students need to thrive.

In addition to the governors and lieutenant governors, the following speakers were featured:

• Cindy Marten, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education; Roberto Rodriguez, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Education Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development; Arne Duncan, managing partner at Emerson Collective and former U.S. Secretary of Education; and Manny Lamarre, U.S. Department of Labor Senior Advisor

• Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education at the Louisiana Department of Education; Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission; Dr. Jason Glass, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education; Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education; Paolo DeMaria, President and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE); and Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Commissioner of Higher Education of the Louisiana Board of Regents

• Dr. Lori White, President of DePauw University; Dr. Morna Foy, President of the Wisconsin Technical College System; and Dr. Steve Perry, Head of Schools at Capital Preparatory Schools

• Fred Humphries, Corporate Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs for Microsoft; Marcus Blackwell, CEO and Founder of Make Music Count; Romy Drucker, Director of the Education Program at the Walton Family Foundation; and Ali Monfre, Senior Architect at Palantir Technologies

• David Spicer, Undergraduate Association President at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr. Danielle Allen, Professor and Director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University; Dr. Lara Brown, Professor and Director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University; John Arthur, Utah Teacher of the Year; and Emiliano Juarez, a student at White Plains High School in New York.

“We created RISE five years ago to offer a platform for experts to engage in civil discourse where common ground can be explored, mutual goals identified, and steps forged to collaborate,” said Dr. Janet Tran, director of the Reagan Institute’s Center for Civics, Education, and Opportunity. “RISE elevates the conversation around education and works towards preparing our country’s next generation for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”