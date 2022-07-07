Duke Energy restoring service after strong storms leave about 100,000 customers without power















Duke Energy is assessing damage and restoring power after a powerful storm knocked out power to approximately 100,000 customers in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Crews worked overnight to continue the restoration process for the nearly 95,000 customers who remain without power as of 8 p.m.

Storm-related damage is extensive with a number of trees and branches on power lines and broken power poles. The areas most impacted include Clermont and Hamilton counties in Ohio and Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky.

Today, additional workers from the company’s Indiana service territory will join local crews to speed power restoration. The company is setting up a staging area for crews to help facilitate restoration efforts.

Power restoration process

In addition to making repairs, Duke Energy crews are surveying the extent of damage.

Damage assessment is an important part of the power restoration process as it helps determine where the company will deploy its workers, equipment and other resources. Duke Energy focuses on restoring power in a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities and to the greatest number of customers as safely and quickly as possible. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.



Important safety tips

Duke Energy urges customers to avoid all downed power lines and assume they are energized. Downed lines should be reported to 800.543.5599.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to an immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

How to report power outages

Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following

methods:

• Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

• Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

• Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

• Call Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting system at 800.543.5599.

Keeping customers informed

Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times for specific counties – once those estimates have been determined – at duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages.

Customers who are registered for Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is established for their location. (Sign up to receive outage alerts.)